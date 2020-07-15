All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6564 Reflections Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6564 Reflections Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

6564 Reflections Drive

6564 Reflections Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2115475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Don Scott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6564 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Now Leasing!!! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo In Tuller's Plantation For Rent! Beautiful Layout, Nice Private Rear Facing Patio, 2nd Floor Unit, Decorative Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, Kitchen Includes Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Refrigerator. Swimming pool, gym, and carport parking available on site. Tenant pays electric only. Desirable Dublin Schools. Located right around the corner from the the best shopping and dining in town! Cats are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

For More Information Visit the website at www.rentals2020.com or
Contact Cynthia Dawson at 614-538-1717 ext 112
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6564 Reflections Drive have any available units?
6564 Reflections Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6564 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 6564 Reflections Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6564 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6564 Reflections Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6564 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6564 Reflections Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6564 Reflections Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6564 Reflections Drive offers parking.
Does 6564 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6564 Reflections Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6564 Reflections Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6564 Reflections Drive has a pool.
Does 6564 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 6564 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6564 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6564 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6564 Reflections Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity