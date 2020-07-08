All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 West 9th Ave.

65 West Ninth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

65 West Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
65 West 9th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4667674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 65 West 9th Ave. have any available units?
65 West 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 65 West 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
65 West 9th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 West 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. offer parking?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 West 9th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 West 9th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

