Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

65 E. Norwich

65 East Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

65 East Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
65 E. Norwich Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -

(RLNE2446699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 E. Norwich have any available units?
65 E. Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 E. Norwich have?
Some of 65 E. Norwich's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 E. Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
65 E. Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 E. Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 65 E. Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 65 E. Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 65 E. Norwich offers parking.
Does 65 E. Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 E. Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 E. Norwich have a pool?
No, 65 E. Norwich does not have a pool.
Does 65 E. Norwich have accessible units?
No, 65 E. Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 65 E. Norwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 E. Norwich does not have units with dishwashers.

