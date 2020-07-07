Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6414 Reflections Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:59 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6414 Reflections Drive
6414 Reflections Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6414 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Don Scott
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION, DUBLIN SCHOOL, CLOSE TO HIGH WAY AND SHOPPING CENTER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6414 Reflections Drive have any available units?
6414 Reflections Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6414 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 6414 Reflections Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6414 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Reflections Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6414 Reflections Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 6414 Reflections Drive offer parking?
No, 6414 Reflections Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6414 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 Reflections Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Reflections Drive have a pool?
No, 6414 Reflections Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6414 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 6414 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.
