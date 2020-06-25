All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:47 AM

Location

6280 Marengo Street, Columbus, OH 43110
Schirm Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 Marengo Street have any available units?
6280 Marengo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6280 Marengo Street currently offering any rent specials?
6280 Marengo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 Marengo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6280 Marengo Street is pet friendly.
Does 6280 Marengo Street offer parking?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not offer parking.
Does 6280 Marengo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 Marengo Street have a pool?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not have a pool.
Does 6280 Marengo Street have accessible units?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 Marengo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6280 Marengo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6280 Marengo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
