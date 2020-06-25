All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 628 E. North Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
628 E. North Broadway Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

628 E. North Broadway Street

628 E North Broadway St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 E North Broadway St, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**4-BEDROOM/1-BATH HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN CLINTONVILLE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a 4-bedroom/2 full bath home with a 2-car garage in Clintonville! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, and remodeled kitchen with appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area). There are two (2) bedrooms and a full bath conveniently located on the ground floor. Upstairs you'll find two (2) additional bedrooms with another full bath. Venturing downstairs, you'll find the large basement with glass block windows for tons of storage and/or man cave/office area, and washer/dryer hook up. Enjoy the enclosed breezeway between the garage and house, as well as the brick patio out back for cookouts and entertaining! This extremely convenient location is close to High Street, just seconds from I-71 and under a 10-minute drive to downtown. You'll also enjoy having a huge front and back yard with complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call for more information today. This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4779336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 E. North Broadway Street have any available units?
628 E. North Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 E. North Broadway Street have?
Some of 628 E. North Broadway Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 E. North Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 E. North Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E. North Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 E. North Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 628 E. North Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 628 E. North Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 628 E. North Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 E. North Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E. North Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 628 E. North Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 E. North Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 628 E. North Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E. North Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 E. North Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing