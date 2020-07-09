All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
6275 Upperridge Drive
Location

6275 Upperridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Brice

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have any available units?
6275 Upperridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6275 Upperridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6275 Upperridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 Upperridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6275 Upperridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6275 Upperridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6275 Upperridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

