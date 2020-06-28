Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard
624 E Royal Forest Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
624 E Royal Forest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and beautiful house in clintonville. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement/garage and a fenced yard.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12469937
(RLNE5070733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have any available units?
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have?
Some of 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing