624 East Royal Forest Boulevard
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

624 East Royal Forest Boulevard

624 E Royal Forest Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

624 E Royal Forest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Clean and beautiful house in clintonville. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement/garage and a fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have any available units?
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have?
Some of 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
624 East Royal Forest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 East Royal Forest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
