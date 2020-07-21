6230 Albany Crest Avenue, Columbus, OH 43054 Central College
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This New Albany, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single family home is close to everything! Featuring first floor master, and second bedroom and full bath upstairs. Hurry, this one will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have any available units?
6230 Albany Crest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have?
Some of 6230 Albany Crest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Albany Crest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Albany Crest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.