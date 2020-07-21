All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

6230 Albany Crest Avenue

6230 Albany Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Albany Crest Avenue, Columbus, OH 43054
Central College

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
For Lease - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This New Albany, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single family home is close to everything! Featuring first floor master, and second bedroom and full bath upstairs. Hurry, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have any available units?
6230 Albany Crest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have?
Some of 6230 Albany Crest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Albany Crest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Albany Crest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Albany Crest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue offers parking.
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have a pool?
No, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Albany Crest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6230 Albany Crest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
