623 Gilbert St. - 1

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

-Not Section 8 Approved-

Requirements:

$35.00 Per Applicant Over 18.

Two Year (24 Month) Lease.

Pet Fee: $30.00 Per Pet Per Month / $150 Per Pet Nonrefundable Deposit.

Tenants Pays All Utilities.

Parking Pad in the Back!