623 Gilbert St. - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

623 Gilbert St. - 1

623 Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Location

623 Gilbert St, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-Not Section 8 Approved-
Requirements:
$35.00 Per Applicant Over 18.
Two Year (24 Month) Lease.
Pet Fee: $30.00 Per Pet Per Month / $150 Per Pet Nonrefundable Deposit.
Tenants Pays All Utilities.
Parking Pad in the Back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have any available units?
623 Gilbert St. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 623 Gilbert St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
623 Gilbert St. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Gilbert St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 offers parking.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Gilbert St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Gilbert St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
