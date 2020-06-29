6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

ABOUT

This beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms condo, is perfect for you! Nice carpet throughout with great living space and a private patio. Conveniently located near Reynoldsburg, OH, with easy access to Interstate 270 and shopping areas. Come make this home yours today! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 1320 Sqft.



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Assigned Parking Spaces (2)

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- Carpet

- Tile Floors



KITCHEN

- Dishwasher

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Yes



RENT

- $995/month



SECTION 8

- No



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($995 X 3= $2985 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's. Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE.