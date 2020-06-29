All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1

6184 Stornaway Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6184 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH 43213
Olde Orchard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
ABOUT
This beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms condo, is perfect for you! Nice carpet throughout with great living space and a private patio. Conveniently located near Reynoldsburg, OH, with easy access to Interstate 270 and shopping areas. Come make this home yours today! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 1320 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Assigned Parking Spaces (2)
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Tile Floors

KITCHEN
- Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

RENT
- $995/month

SECTION 8
- No

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($995 X 3= $2985 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's. Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have any available units?
6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have?
Some of 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 offers parking.
Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have a pool?
No, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6184 Stornoway Drive South - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing