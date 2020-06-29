All apartments in Columbus
618 S. 5th St
618 S. 5th St

Location

618 Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
German Village Duplex on a quiet street - In the heart of historic German Village on a quiet street. Kitchen with eat in space. Living room featuring wood burning fireplace. Large front porch and a second floor deck. Shared washer/dryer in basement. Home is cooled with central air conditioning.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1956075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 S. 5th St have any available units?
618 S. 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 S. 5th St have?
Some of 618 S. 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 S. 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
618 S. 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 S. 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 S. 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 618 S. 5th St offer parking?
No, 618 S. 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 618 S. 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 S. 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 S. 5th St have a pool?
No, 618 S. 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 618 S. 5th St have accessible units?
No, 618 S. 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 S. 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 S. 5th St has units with dishwashers.
