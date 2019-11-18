All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Mohawk Street

618 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Mohawk Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, UPDATED KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, LOFTED BEDROOM, WALK IN CLOSETS, PRIVATE DECK AND YARD

Sorry no pets.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application at our website S4RE.com. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $5,700 a month or more. Sorry, No Section 8!

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Mohawk Street have any available units?
618 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 618 Mohawk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 618 Mohawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 618 Mohawk Street offer parking?
No, 618 Mohawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 618 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Mohawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 618 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
