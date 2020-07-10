All apartments in Columbus
613 S. Ogden Avenue

613 Ogden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

613 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice Two Bedroom and One Bath Home For Rent - Nice single family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Hilltop area. It has been freshly painted and new flooring in bathroom. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer, and all lawn care and landscaping.

(RLNE5806489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have any available units?
613 S. Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 613 S. Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 S. Ogden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 S. Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 S. Ogden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 613 S. Ogden Avenue offers parking.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 S. Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 S. Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 S. Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 S. Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 S. Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 S. Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

