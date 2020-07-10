613 S. Ogden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice Two Bedroom and One Bath Home For Rent - Nice single family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the Hilltop area. It has been freshly painted and new flooring in bathroom. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer, and all lawn care and landscaping.



