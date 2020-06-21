All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

6124 Brushwood Blvd

6124 Brushwood Drive · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

6124 Brushwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Westbrooke-Heritage

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6124 Brushwood Blvd Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Hilliard Ohio! - This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Hilliard school district. Situated on a nice sized lot with a great back yard, this home includes a spacious, bi-level, back deck that is perfect for summer entertainment. Inside, this beautifully finished home features a modern kitchen with all stainless appliances, all marble countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a decorative tiled floor. The first floor also features a formal dining room, a dinette, and a beautiful living room with large windows, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

3 spacious bedrooms and an elegant master suite on the second floor make this home the perfect place for a family. The 3 bedrooms are all large, with plenty of closet space, large windows for great natural light and easy access to the beautifully finished full bath. The master suite has great space, 2 large reach in closets and a fabulous master bath featuring double sinks and a gorgeous, hand tiled Jacuzzi tub.

This home is designed for convenience and finished with style. It will make an outstanding place to live with your family and host your friends.

Pet Friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have any available units?
6124 Brushwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have?
Some of 6124 Brushwood Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Brushwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Brushwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Brushwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6124 Brushwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 6124 Brushwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 Brushwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 6124 Brushwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6124 Brushwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Brushwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6124 Brushwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
