6124 Brushwood Blvd Available 09/15/19 Great 4 Bedroom Family Home In Hilliard Schools! - This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Hilliard school district. Situated on a nice sized lot with a great back yard, this home includes a spacious, bi-level, back deck that is perfect for summer entertainment. Inside, this beautifully finished home features a modern kitchen with all stainless appliances, all marble countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a decorative tiled floor. The first floor also features a formal dining room, a dinette, and a beautiful living room with large windows, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.



3 spacious bedrooms and an elegant master suite on the second floor make this home the perfect place for a family. The 3 bedrooms are all large, with plenty of closet space, large windows for great natural light and easy access to the beautifully finished full bath. The master suite has great space, 2 large reach in closets and a fabulous master bath featuring double sinks and a gorgeous, hand tiled Jacuzzi tub.



This home is designed for convenience and finished with style. It will make an outstanding place to live with your family and host your friends.



Pet Friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



