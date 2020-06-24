All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 610 Racine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
610 Racine Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

610 Racine Avenue

610 Racine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 Racine Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom One Bathroom Lower Unit - Spacious three bedroom unit available with large living room and dining spaces. Private basement area included for storage and washer dryer hookups. Call our office today to schedule a showing 614-505-5808!

(RLNE4786882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Racine Avenue have any available units?
610 Racine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 610 Racine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Racine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Racine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Racine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 610 Racine Avenue offer parking?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 610 Racine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Racine Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 Racine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Racine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Racine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Racine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing