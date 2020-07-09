Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
61 West 9th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
61 West 9th Ave.
61 W 9th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
61 W 9th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
61 West 9th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4667621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have any available units?
61 West 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 61 West 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
61 West 9th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 West 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. offer parking?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 West 9th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 West 9th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
