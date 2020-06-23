Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

61 E Gates St Available 03/09/19 Live the lifestyle you want, with a charming 2 Bedroom in Merion Village - Great single family home in Merion Village, just outside of German Village. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a youthful edge, this functional home is enveloped in light and comfort. Crisp white walls, wood floors and high ceilings create a style as timeless as the area itself.



The house comes complete with a large living room, a welcoming kitchen/dining area, one full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a study. The basement is partially finished and could be used as an extra office or rec room. Retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to downtown Columbus, shops, and transport.



** If move in date is in November, the owner will consider a 6 month lease***



All Appliances stay including washer and dryer.



