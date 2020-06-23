All apartments in Columbus
61 E Gates St
61 E Gates St

61 East Gates Street · No Longer Available
Location

61 East Gates Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
61 E Gates St Available 03/09/19 Live the lifestyle you want, with a charming 2 Bedroom in Merion Village - Great single family home in Merion Village, just outside of German Village. Cool, calm and sophisticated with a youthful edge, this functional home is enveloped in light and comfort. Crisp white walls, wood floors and high ceilings create a style as timeless as the area itself.

The house comes complete with a large living room, a welcoming kitchen/dining area, one full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a study. The basement is partially finished and could be used as an extra office or rec room. Retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to downtown Columbus, shops, and transport.

** If move in date is in November, the owner will consider a 6 month lease***

All Appliances stay including washer and dryer.

(RLNE3100425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 E Gates St have any available units?
61 E Gates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
Is 61 E Gates St currently offering any rent specials?
61 E Gates St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 E Gates St pet-friendly?
No, 61 E Gates St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 61 E Gates St offer parking?
No, 61 E Gates St does not offer parking.
Does 61 E Gates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 E Gates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 E Gates St have a pool?
No, 61 E Gates St does not have a pool.
Does 61 E Gates St have accessible units?
No, 61 E Gates St does not have accessible units.
Does 61 E Gates St have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 E Gates St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 E Gates St have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 E Gates St does not have units with air conditioning.
