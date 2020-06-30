All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

60 West Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

60 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Updated Italian Village Home - Property Id: 225002

Updated kitchen, washer and dryer, backyard with large deck, two car garage and four spacious bedrooms make this an awesome property to rent.

Unbeatable location in the Italian Village near campus, the Short North and downtown with an array of bars, restaurants and shops within quick walking distance.

Reach out with any questions about the proce, apartment or start date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225002
Property Id 225002

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5559893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 E 3rd Ave have any available units?
60 E 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 E 3rd Ave have?
Some of 60 E 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 E 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
60 E 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 E 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 60 E 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 60 E 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 60 E 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 60 E 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 E 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 E 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 60 E 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 60 E 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 60 E 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 60 E 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 E 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

