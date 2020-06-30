60 E 3rd Ave

Amenities
Beautiful, Updated Italian Village Home - Property Id: 225002
Updated kitchen, washer and dryer, backyard with large deck, two car garage and four spacious bedrooms make this an awesome property to rent.
Unbeatable location in the Italian Village near campus, the Short North and downtown with an array of bars, restaurants and shops within quick walking distance.
Reach out with any questions about the proce, apartment or start date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225002
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5559893)