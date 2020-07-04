Rent Calculator
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5995 Brayford Drive
5995 Brayford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5995 Brayford Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Spacious 1bd 1bath apt w/d hook up dining area living area kitchen with dishwasher. Storage area . Please contact if interested. New Albany/Westerville area
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/westerville-oh?lid=12641480
(RLNE5189035)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5995 Brayford Drive have any available units?
5995 Brayford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5995 Brayford Drive have?
Some of 5995 Brayford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5995 Brayford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5995 Brayford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 Brayford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 Brayford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5995 Brayford Drive offer parking?
No, 5995 Brayford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5995 Brayford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 Brayford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 Brayford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5995 Brayford Drive has a pool.
Does 5995 Brayford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5995 Brayford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 Brayford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5995 Brayford Drive has units with dishwashers.
