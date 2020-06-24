All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

599 South Terrace Avenue

599 S Terrace Ave · No Longer Available
Location

599 S Terrace Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West End 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath, 2 Story Home.. COMING SOON!! CALL 614-361-3919!!

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

1 Time $125 Administration Fee

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $760, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $760

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have any available units?
599 South Terrace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 599 South Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
599 South Terrace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 South Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 South Terrace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue offer parking?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 599 South Terrace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 South Terrace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
