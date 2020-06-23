5976 Ulster Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 2 baths house

w/d hookups

no smoking

attached garage

Fenced

New floor

New paint

New kitchen counters

New bathrooms

Large deck

Finished 1 basement room the rest is semi-finished

New blinds

New ceiling fans

New light fixture

Newly remodeled