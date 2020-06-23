3 beds 2 baths house w/d hookups no smoking attached garage Fenced New floor New paint New kitchen counters New bathrooms Large deck Finished 1 basement room the rest is semi-finished New blinds New ceiling fans New light fixture Newly remodeled
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have any available units?
5976 Ulster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5976 Ulster Dr have?
Some of 5976 Ulster Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5976 Ulster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5976 Ulster Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5976 Ulster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr does offer parking.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have a pool?
No, 5976 Ulster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have accessible units?
No, 5976 Ulster Dr does not have accessible units.