Columbus, OH
5976 Ulster Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5976 Ulster Dr

5976 Ulster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5976 Ulster Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Shannon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths house
w/d hookups
no smoking
attached garage
Fenced
New floor
New paint
New kitchen counters
New bathrooms
Large deck
Finished 1 basement room the rest is semi-finished
New blinds
New ceiling fans
New light fixture
Newly remodeled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5976 Ulster Dr have any available units?
5976 Ulster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5976 Ulster Dr have?
Some of 5976 Ulster Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5976 Ulster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5976 Ulster Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5976 Ulster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr does offer parking.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have a pool?
No, 5976 Ulster Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have accessible units?
No, 5976 Ulster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5976 Ulster Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5976 Ulster Dr has units with dishwashers.
