Amenities
5903 Brookmont Drive Available 09/17/20 Cute & Comfy 3 Bedroom Charmer in Hilliard!! - This bright, beautiful & airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts over 1350 square feet of updated living space. Entertain outdoors on a large deck overlooking a sizeable backyard with tons of space for whatever you set your heart on! Keep & store with a large 2-car garage. Enjoy the many updates and modern amenities this home has to offer at a great price!
-Neutral plush carpet, wood inspired laminate flooring in entry, kitchen and 1/2 bath
-Neutral paint throughout
-Large owners suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath
-2 additional large bedrooms with great closet space
- Large deck on back of house - great for entertaining
This is a pet friendly home.
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
Call us today to request an application
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.
Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5896666)