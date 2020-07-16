All apartments in Columbus
5903 Brookmont Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

5903 Brookmont Drive

5903 Brookmont Drive · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5903 Brookmont Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5903 Brookmont Drive · Avail. Sep 17

$1,597

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5903 Brookmont Drive Available 09/17/20 Cute & Comfy 3 Bedroom Charmer in Hilliard!! - This bright, beautiful & airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts over 1350 square feet of updated living space. Entertain outdoors on a large deck overlooking a sizeable backyard with tons of space for whatever you set your heart on! Keep & store with a large 2-car garage. Enjoy the many updates and modern amenities this home has to offer at a great price!

-Neutral plush carpet, wood inspired laminate flooring in entry, kitchen and 1/2 bath
-Neutral paint throughout
-Large owners suite with vaulted ceilings and private bath
-2 additional large bedrooms with great closet space
- Large deck on back of house - great for entertaining

This is a pet friendly home.

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Brookmont Drive have any available units?
5903 Brookmont Drive has a unit available for $1,597 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 Brookmont Drive have?
Some of 5903 Brookmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Brookmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Brookmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Brookmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 Brookmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5903 Brookmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5903 Brookmont Drive offers parking.
Does 5903 Brookmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 Brookmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Brookmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5903 Brookmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Brookmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5903 Brookmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Brookmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 Brookmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
