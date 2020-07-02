5851 Natureview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Sublease begins January 1st 2020 and runs through July 21st 2020. Subleaser will have option to stay after lease. 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bath, as well as a half bath downstairs. Operating log-burning fireplace in the living room and a huge bay window. Separate dining room with sliding door to a small patio. Attached one-car garage with mud room and a driveway with additional parking space. Great neighbors. Dublin City Schools. Central AC and gas heat. Property managers are nice and fix things quickly. Located right off of Sawmill Road with lots of shopping and restaurants, quick highway access. 20 minutes from downtown.