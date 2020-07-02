All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 17 2020

5851 Natureview Lane

5851 Natureview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5851 Natureview Lane, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sublease begins January 1st 2020 and runs through July 21st 2020. Subleaser will have option to stay after lease. 2 large bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bath, as well as a half bath downstairs. Operating log-burning fireplace in the living room and a huge bay window. Separate dining room with sliding door to a small patio. Attached one-car garage with mud room and a driveway with additional parking space. Great neighbors. Dublin City Schools. Central AC and gas heat. Property managers are nice and fix things quickly. Located right off of Sawmill Road with lots of shopping and restaurants, quick highway access. 20 minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Natureview Lane have any available units?
5851 Natureview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Natureview Lane have?
Some of 5851 Natureview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Natureview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Natureview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Natureview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5851 Natureview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5851 Natureview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5851 Natureview Lane offers parking.
Does 5851 Natureview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Natureview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Natureview Lane have a pool?
No, 5851 Natureview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Natureview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5851 Natureview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Natureview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 Natureview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

