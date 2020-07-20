585 Chatham Rd

Amenities

Clintonville Cape Cod with Two Car Garage - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information on this home. NO SECTION 8. Available for rent and lease-purchase; this home is located in the Columbus City School District. This Clintonville Cape Cod is located just minutes from the Park of Roses in the heart of Clintonville with great access to downtown with the unique feel of an established neighborhood. The floor plan provides three bedrooms, one fully updated bathroom with glass tile shower surround and granite counter, an updated kitchen, dinette area, living room and an unfinished basement. The fully renovated kitchen boasts granite counters, two-tone painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is also a detached two-car garage. This home is available for rent or lease/purchase. Call 614-434-8406 for more information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4921506)