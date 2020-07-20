All apartments in Columbus
585 Chatham Rd
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

585 Chatham Rd

585 Chatham Road · No Longer Available
Location

585 Chatham Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clintonville Cape Cod with Two Car Garage - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information on this home. NO SECTION 8. Available for rent and lease-purchase; this home is located in the Columbus City School District. This Clintonville Cape Cod is located just minutes from the Park of Roses in the heart of Clintonville with great access to downtown with the unique feel of an established neighborhood. The floor plan provides three bedrooms, one fully updated bathroom with glass tile shower surround and granite counter, an updated kitchen, dinette area, living room and an unfinished basement. The fully renovated kitchen boasts granite counters, two-tone painted cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is also a detached two-car garage. This home is available for rent or lease/purchase. Call 614-434-8406 for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4921506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Chatham Rd have any available units?
585 Chatham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Chatham Rd have?
Some of 585 Chatham Rd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Chatham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
585 Chatham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Chatham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 585 Chatham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 585 Chatham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 585 Chatham Rd offers parking.
Does 585 Chatham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Chatham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Chatham Rd have a pool?
No, 585 Chatham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 585 Chatham Rd have accessible units?
No, 585 Chatham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Chatham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Chatham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
