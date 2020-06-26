All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 10 2019 at 9:06 PM

5836 Ricardo Drive

5836 Ricardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Ricardo Drive, Columbus, OH 43119
Southwest Airport

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have any available units?
5836 Ricardo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5836 Ricardo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Ricardo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Ricardo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Ricardo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive offer parking?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have a pool?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have accessible units?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Ricardo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Ricardo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
