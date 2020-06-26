Rent Calculator
5835 Albany Grv
5835 Albany Grv
5835 Albany Grv
Location
5835 Albany Grv, Columbus, OH 43081
Trouville
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!! New Albany Schools condo with 2bedrooms and 2.5baths, one car garage. Freshly painted, new floors, w/d hookups, appliances included. Residents pay electric and gas only. No Pets Please!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5835 Albany Grv have any available units?
5835 Albany Grv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5835 Albany Grv have?
Some of 5835 Albany Grv's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5835 Albany Grv currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Albany Grv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Albany Grv pet-friendly?
No, 5835 Albany Grv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5835 Albany Grv offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Albany Grv offers parking.
Does 5835 Albany Grv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Albany Grv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Albany Grv have a pool?
No, 5835 Albany Grv does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Albany Grv have accessible units?
No, 5835 Albany Grv does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Albany Grv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5835 Albany Grv has units with dishwashers.
