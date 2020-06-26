5835 Albany Grv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!!! New Albany Schools condo with 2bedrooms and 2.5baths, one car garage. Freshly painted, new floors, w/d hookups, appliances included. Residents pay electric and gas only. No Pets Please!