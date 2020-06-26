All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5744 Morningstar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5744 Morningstar Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:53 PM

5744 Morningstar Drive

5744 Morningstar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5744 Morningstar Dr, Columbus, OH 43119
Westchester-Green Countrie

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have any available units?
5744 Morningstar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5744 Morningstar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Morningstar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Morningstar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5744 Morningstar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive offer parking?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have a pool?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5744 Morningstar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5744 Morningstar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing