Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5722 Crossing Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5722 Crossing Court
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5722 Crossing Court
5722 Crossing Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Northern Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5722 Crossing Court, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one and half bath condo with kitchen and eating area. Basement is half finished area and half utility area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5722 Crossing Court have any available units?
5722 Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5722 Crossing Court have?
Some of 5722 Crossing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5722 Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Crossing Court pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Crossing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5722 Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 5722 Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 5722 Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 5722 Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 5722 Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing