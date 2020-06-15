Rent Calculator
5696 Fresno Way
5696 Fresno Way
5696 Fresno Way
No Longer Available
Location
5696 Fresno Way, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This great condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement, access to pool/club house, new carpet, and Hilliard Schools. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5696 Fresno Way have any available units?
5696 Fresno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 5696 Fresno Way currently offering any rent specials?
5696 Fresno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5696 Fresno Way pet-friendly?
No, 5696 Fresno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5696 Fresno Way offer parking?
No, 5696 Fresno Way does not offer parking.
Does 5696 Fresno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5696 Fresno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5696 Fresno Way have a pool?
Yes, 5696 Fresno Way has a pool.
Does 5696 Fresno Way have accessible units?
No, 5696 Fresno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5696 Fresno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5696 Fresno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5696 Fresno Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5696 Fresno Way does not have units with air conditioning.
