Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5692 Crossing Court
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5692 Crossing Court
5692 Crossing Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5692 Crossing Court, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with half finished basement minutes from all shopping needs. Westerville Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5692 Crossing Court have any available units?
5692 Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5692 Crossing Court have?
Some of 5692 Crossing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 5692 Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
5692 Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5692 Crossing Court pet-friendly?
No, 5692 Crossing Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5692 Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 5692 Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 5692 Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5692 Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5692 Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 5692 Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 5692 Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 5692 Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5692 Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5692 Crossing Court has units with dishwashers.
