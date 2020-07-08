All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5673 Saranac Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5673 Saranac Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:18 PM

5673 Saranac Drive

5673 Saranac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5673 Saranac Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This contemporary, 3 BR, 1.5 bath half double is ready to move in. Updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances and white cabinets. The master BR has private access to the hall bath and plenty of closet space as well as a private sink and vanity. Convenient first floor laundry. The patio and yard will be wonderful for outside entertaining. The finished lower level is perfect for additional living space. Just put a rug down and enjoy. One car attached garage. NO smoking or pets please.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5673 Saranac Drive have any available units?
5673 Saranac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5673 Saranac Drive have?
Some of 5673 Saranac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5673 Saranac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5673 Saranac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5673 Saranac Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5673 Saranac Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5673 Saranac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5673 Saranac Drive offers parking.
Does 5673 Saranac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5673 Saranac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5673 Saranac Drive have a pool?
No, 5673 Saranac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5673 Saranac Drive have accessible units?
No, 5673 Saranac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5673 Saranac Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5673 Saranac Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing