Columbus, OH
5666 Cypress Chase
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM
5666 Cypress Chase
5666 Cypress Chase
No Longer Available
Location
5666 Cypress Chase, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo with kitchen and dining area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have any available units?
5666 Cypress Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 5666 Cypress Chase currently offering any rent specials?
5666 Cypress Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5666 Cypress Chase pet-friendly?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase offer parking?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not offer parking.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have a pool?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not have a pool.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have accessible units?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5666 Cypress Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 5666 Cypress Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
