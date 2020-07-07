5650 Crystal Falls Street

5650 Crystal Falls St, Columbus, OH 43016 Tuttle West
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Like new perfect condition! Three floors of finished living space. Stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. 1 car detached garage. Washer & dryer included. Beautfiul fitness center & pool down the street included. Lower level is finished with half bath and day window!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
