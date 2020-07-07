All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

5650 Crystal Falls Street

5650 Crystal Falls St · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Crystal Falls St, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Like new perfect condition! Three floors of finished living space. Stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. 1 car detached garage. Washer & dryer included. Beautfiul fitness center & pool down the street included. Lower level is finished with half bath and day window!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have any available units?
5650 Crystal Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have?
Some of 5650 Crystal Falls Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Crystal Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Crystal Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Crystal Falls Street pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Crystal Falls Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Crystal Falls Street offers parking.
Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 Crystal Falls Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have a pool?
Yes, 5650 Crystal Falls Street has a pool.
Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 5650 Crystal Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Crystal Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Crystal Falls Street has units with dishwashers.
