Columbus, OH
5639 Scioto Crest Dr
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:22 AM

5639 Scioto Crest Dr

5639 Scioto Crest Drive · (614) 717-6711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5639 Scioto Crest Drive, Columbus, OH 43017
Hayden Falls

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Designed to accentuate the magnificent views of the Scioto River and to provide all the modern amenities expected in an urban setting but with space to relax and stretch your legs. LUXURY. CONVENIENCE. Scioto Ridge provides stunning river views in an urban influenced community of luxury apartments. Scioto Ridge has sweeping views of the river that can be seen from the apartments themselves as well as a tranquil overlook deck area. Our on-site amenities like energy efficient appliances, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash. Open floor plans and attention to detail make Scioto Ridge a beautiful place to call home. Living in the Dublin School district and near local restaurants, entertainment and boutiques you love with department store convenience keeps life easy, leaving nothing to be desired. We offer standard and DELUXE 1 & 2 bedroom garden style apartment homes.

Enjoy a full Membership to Premier at Sawmill Athletic club! Enjoy the prestige and privilege of a luxury club with a warm and welcoming atmosphere comfortable for both the serious athlete and the family concerned about fitness. Locally owned and operated since it opened in
1980, Premier has always offered a strong tradition of customer service excellence, sparkling cleanliness, extensive programming
options and state-of-the-art equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have any available units?
5639 Scioto Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have?
Some of 5639 Scioto Crest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Scioto Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Scioto Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Scioto Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr has accessible units.
Does 5639 Scioto Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Scioto Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
