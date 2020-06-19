5639 Scioto Crest Dr

Amenities

Designed to accentuate the magnificent views of the Scioto River and to provide all the modern amenities expected in an urban setting but with space to relax and stretch your legs. LUXURY. CONVENIENCE. Scioto Ridge provides stunning river views in an urban influenced community of luxury apartments. Scioto Ridge has sweeping views of the river that can be seen from the apartments themselves as well as a tranquil overlook deck area. Our on-site amenities like energy efficient appliances, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash. Open floor plans and attention to detail make Scioto Ridge a beautiful place to call home. Living in the Dublin School district and near local restaurants, entertainment and boutiques you love with department store convenience keeps life easy, leaving nothing to be desired. We offer standard and DELUXE 1 & 2 bedroom garden style apartment homes.



Enjoy a full Membership to Premier at Sawmill Athletic club! Enjoy the prestige and privilege of a luxury club with a warm and welcoming atmosphere comfortable for both the serious athlete and the family concerned about fitness. Locally owned and operated since it opened in

1980, Premier has always offered a strong tradition of customer service excellence, sparkling cleanliness, extensive programming

options and state-of-the-art equipment.