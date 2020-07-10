All apartments in Columbus
5635 Middle Falls Street

5635 Middle Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Middle Falls Street, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath condo comes with priviledges at the pool and fitness complex! The master bedroom has a private entrance to the hall bath. Great open floor plan on the first floor with living room and eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. You will love the finished lower level with half bath. Make it a home office, play room or theater room. This is a great condo. Dog possible with additional fees, deposits and approval. Columbus schools. No smoking. Furniture in the unit is negotiable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Middle Falls Street have any available units?
5635 Middle Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 Middle Falls Street have?
Some of 5635 Middle Falls Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 Middle Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Middle Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Middle Falls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Middle Falls Street is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Middle Falls Street offer parking?
No, 5635 Middle Falls Street does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Middle Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Middle Falls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Middle Falls Street have a pool?
Yes, 5635 Middle Falls Street has a pool.
Does 5635 Middle Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 5635 Middle Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Middle Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Middle Falls Street does not have units with dishwashers.

