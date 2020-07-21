All apartments in Columbus
563 Morse Rd. 563
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

563 Morse Rd. 563

563 Morse Road · No Longer Available
Location

563 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**3-BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681*****
****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****
This is a 3-bedroom/1-bath cape cod in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and eat-in area, 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath, and a master bedroom on the second floor. The home also features a full basement for plenty of storage with a washer and dryer hook up. There is a driveway in front of the house for easy parking, as well as a 1-car detached garage in back. This extremely convenient location is just minutes from Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, putting you into the heart of the city in no time! You'll also enjoy a full time maintenance staff as well as complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!

(RLNE5004835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have any available units?
563 Morse Rd. 563 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have?
Some of 563 Morse Rd. 563's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 Morse Rd. 563 currently offering any rent specials?
563 Morse Rd. 563 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 Morse Rd. 563 pet-friendly?
Yes, 563 Morse Rd. 563 is pet friendly.
Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 offer parking?
Yes, 563 Morse Rd. 563 offers parking.
Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 Morse Rd. 563 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have a pool?
No, 563 Morse Rd. 563 does not have a pool.
Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have accessible units?
No, 563 Morse Rd. 563 does not have accessible units.
Does 563 Morse Rd. 563 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 Morse Rd. 563 has units with dishwashers.
