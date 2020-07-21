563 Morse Rd. 563

Amenities

**3-BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681*****

****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.****

This is a 3-bedroom/1-bath cape cod in the heart of the Beechwold neighborhood. It features central A/C, hardwood floors, kitchen (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and eat-in area, 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath, and a master bedroom on the second floor. The home also features a full basement for plenty of storage with a washer and dryer hook up. There is a driveway in front of the house for easy parking, as well as a 1-car detached garage in back. This extremely convenient location is just minutes from Graceland Shopping Center and I-71, putting you into the heart of the city in no time! You'll also enjoy a full time maintenance staff as well as complimentary lawn care. Call today for more information!



