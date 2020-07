Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Original wood floors, spacious kitchen & bedrooms. 3 bedroom, 1 bath.



Sorry, no section 8.



No appliances are provided in this home, tenant must provide all kitchen appliances.



Columbus City Schools



$40 fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $775 due within 48 hours of application approval. Security deposit must be paid with certified funds.

Contact us to schedule a showing.