Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 560 Carpenter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
560 Carpenter St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
560 Carpenter St
560 Carpenter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
560 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 560 Carpenter St have any available units?
560 Carpenter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 560 Carpenter St currently offering any rent specials?
560 Carpenter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Carpenter St pet-friendly?
No, 560 Carpenter St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 560 Carpenter St offer parking?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not offer parking.
Does 560 Carpenter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Carpenter St have a pool?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not have a pool.
Does 560 Carpenter St have accessible units?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Carpenter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Carpenter St have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Carpenter St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing