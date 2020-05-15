Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 56 West Norwich Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
56 West Norwich Avenue
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
56 West Norwich Avenue
56 West Norwich Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
56 West Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
56 West Norwich Avenue Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4667606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have any available units?
56 West Norwich Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 56 West Norwich Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
56 West Norwich Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 West Norwich Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue offer parking?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have a pool?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have accessible units?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 West Norwich Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 West Norwich Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing