Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

!!Beauty 2BR 1.5Ba Townhouse AC, W/D, ALL Dogs!! - Property Id: 102902



Available Now:

5596 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229



Call Lisa at 614-304-1154!



Beautiful Townhouse In Forest Park totally updated:

Updated Oak Kitchen Cabinets!

Dishwasher!

Tile flooring!



Plus:

-Quiet cul-de-sac

-Private Balcony

-Relaxing Private PATIO!

-Beautiful WOOD flooring in select bedrooms

-Lots of space: 1100 square feet

-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

-Cool Central Air Conditioning

-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!

-Responsive Independent Private Owner, on-site maintenance and management.

-Only minutes from Short North, OSU, Worthington, Polaris, Westerville, and Easton!



Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.



Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.



No Felonies within the last 5 years, No Evictions.



For more details and a showing call Lisa at:



614-304-1154



No texts please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102902

Property Id 102902



(RLNE5470684)