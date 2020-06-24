All apartments in Columbus
5596 Ironwood Ct.
5596 Ironwood Ct.

5596 Ironwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5596 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!Beauty 2BR 1.5Ba Townhouse AC, W/D, ALL Dogs!! - Property Id: 102902

Available Now:
5596 Ironwood Ct. Columbus 43229

Call Lisa at 614-304-1154!

Beautiful Townhouse In Forest Park totally updated:
Updated Oak Kitchen Cabinets!
Dishwasher!
Tile flooring!

Plus:
-Quiet cul-de-sac
-Private Balcony
-Relaxing Private PATIO!
-Beautiful WOOD flooring in select bedrooms
-Lots of space: 1100 square feet
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
-Cool Central Air Conditioning
-Convenient Washer & Dryer INCLUDED!
-Responsive Independent Private Owner, on-site maintenance and management.
-Only minutes from Short North, OSU, Worthington, Polaris, Westerville, and Easton!

Pets okay, NO pet deposit, $35 per month for the first pet, $20 per month for the second, limit two.

Security Deposit is equal to one months rent, $45 application fee per person.

No Felonies within the last 5 years, No Evictions.

For more details and a showing call Lisa at:

614-304-1154

No texts please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102902
Property Id 102902

(RLNE5470684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have any available units?
5596 Ironwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have?
Some of 5596 Ironwood Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5596 Ironwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5596 Ironwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5596 Ironwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5596 Ironwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 5596 Ironwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5596 Ironwood Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 5596 Ironwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5596 Ironwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5596 Ironwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5596 Ironwood Ct. has units with dishwashers.
