All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 558 E Whittier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Columbus, OH
558 E Whittier Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
558 E Whittier Street
558 East Whittier Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
558 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Three Bedroom Two Bath, 2-Story Home. Hardwood floors throughout in Parsons revitalization area. Storefront also available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 558 E Whittier Street have any available units?
558 E Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 558 E Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 E Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 E Whittier Street pet-friendly?
No, 558 E Whittier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 558 E Whittier Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 E Whittier Street offers parking.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
