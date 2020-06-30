All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 558 E Whittier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
558 E Whittier Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

558 E Whittier Street

558 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

558 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Three Bedroom Two Bath, 2-Story Home. Hardwood floors throughout in Parsons revitalization area. Storefront also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 E Whittier Street have any available units?
558 E Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 558 E Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 E Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 E Whittier Street pet-friendly?
No, 558 E Whittier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 558 E Whittier Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 E Whittier Street offers parking.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 E Whittier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 E Whittier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing