Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

5574 Middle Falls Street

5574 Middle Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

5574 Middle Falls Street, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo in Dublin. There is an extra room that could be a bedroom or office. Amenities included: large balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, 2 car garage, and fitness center and pool. Pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5574 Middle Falls Street have any available units?
5574 Middle Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5574 Middle Falls Street have?
Some of 5574 Middle Falls Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5574 Middle Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
5574 Middle Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5574 Middle Falls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5574 Middle Falls Street is pet friendly.
Does 5574 Middle Falls Street offer parking?
Yes, 5574 Middle Falls Street offers parking.
Does 5574 Middle Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5574 Middle Falls Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5574 Middle Falls Street have a pool?
Yes, 5574 Middle Falls Street has a pool.
Does 5574 Middle Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 5574 Middle Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5574 Middle Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5574 Middle Falls Street has units with dishwashers.

