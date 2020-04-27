5574 Middle Falls Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo in Dublin. There is an extra room that could be a bedroom or office. Amenities included: large balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, 2 car garage, and fitness center and pool. Pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.