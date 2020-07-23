All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

5542 Garden Ridge

5542 Garden Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Garden Ridge, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 full bath one story condo for rent in the Hawthorne Lakes Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Garden Ridge have any available units?
5542 Garden Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5542 Garden Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Garden Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Garden Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge offer parking?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have a pool?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
