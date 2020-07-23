Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5542 Garden Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5542 Garden Ridge
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5542 Garden Ridge
5542 Garden Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
5542 Garden Ridge, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple
Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 full bath one story condo for rent in the Hawthorne Lakes Community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have any available units?
5542 Garden Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 5542 Garden Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Garden Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Garden Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge offer parking?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have a pool?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Garden Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Garden Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing