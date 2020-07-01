Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5534 Cedar Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5534 Cedar Springs
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5534 Cedar Springs
5534 Cedar Spings
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5534 Cedar Spings, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple
Amenities
w/d hookup
gym
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
2 bedroom flat with washer and dryer hookup, 2 full bath and access to on site fitness facility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have any available units?
5534 Cedar Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 5534 Cedar Springs currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Cedar Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Cedar Springs pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs offer parking?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not offer parking.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have a pool?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have accessible units?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Cedar Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 Cedar Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing