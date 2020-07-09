55 West Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202 North Campus
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55 W Patterson Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large Northwest OSU Single Family House! - Brick single family house in North Campus OSU area. Come take a look at the character and charm this 6 bedroom house has to offer.
North Campus area
(RLNE1857198)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have any available units?
55 W Patterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 55 W Patterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 W Patterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 W Patterson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 W Patterson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue offer parking?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)