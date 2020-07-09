All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 55 W Patterson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
55 W Patterson Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

55 W Patterson Avenue

55 West Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 West Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
North Campus

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55 W Patterson Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large Northwest OSU Single Family House! - Brick single family house in North Campus OSU area. Come take a look at the character and charm this 6 bedroom house has to offer.

North Campus area

(RLNE1857198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have any available units?
55 W Patterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 55 W Patterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 W Patterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 W Patterson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 W Patterson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue offer parking?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 W Patterson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 W Patterson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing