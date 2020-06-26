All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 55 W. Lakeview Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
55 W. Lakeview Ave.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

55 W. Lakeview Ave.

55 W Lakeview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 W Lakeview Ave, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A nice 3 bedroom duplex in Cliftonville! Lots of nice features! - This is a nice 3 bedroom duplex in the hearts of Clintonville. Lots of nice features including...
Updated Kitchen
Newer Stainless Steel appliances
Air conditioner
Washer and dryer
updated energy efficient windows
Fenced in back yard
Off street parking
well lite basement for storage.

(RLNE4381999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have any available units?
55 W. Lakeview Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have?
Some of 55 W. Lakeview Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 W. Lakeview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
55 W. Lakeview Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 W. Lakeview Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. offers parking.
Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have a pool?
No, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 W. Lakeview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 W. Lakeview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing