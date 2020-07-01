All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

549 Kimball Pl

549 Kimball Place · No Longer Available
Location

549 Kimball Place, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Convenient location with lots of space. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home
Newly Renovated: Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet Upstairs, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, & Central A/C. Gas Stove & Refrigerator Included.
Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1275/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Kimball Pl have any available units?
549 Kimball Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 Kimball Pl have?
Some of 549 Kimball Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Kimball Pl currently offering any rent specials?
549 Kimball Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Kimball Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Kimball Pl is pet friendly.
Does 549 Kimball Pl offer parking?
No, 549 Kimball Pl does not offer parking.
Does 549 Kimball Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Kimball Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Kimball Pl have a pool?
No, 549 Kimball Pl does not have a pool.
Does 549 Kimball Pl have accessible units?
No, 549 Kimball Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Kimball Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Kimball Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
