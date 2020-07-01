Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 547 Mithoff St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
547 Mithoff St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
547 Mithoff St
547 Mithoff Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
547 Mithoff Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Framed detached garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 547 Mithoff St have any available units?
547 Mithoff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 547 Mithoff St have?
Some of 547 Mithoff St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 547 Mithoff St currently offering any rent specials?
547 Mithoff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Mithoff St pet-friendly?
No, 547 Mithoff St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 547 Mithoff St offer parking?
Yes, 547 Mithoff St offers parking.
Does 547 Mithoff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Mithoff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Mithoff St have a pool?
No, 547 Mithoff St does not have a pool.
Does 547 Mithoff St have accessible units?
No, 547 Mithoff St does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Mithoff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Mithoff St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing